Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Decreases By 33.3%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISCNF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About Isracann Biosciences
