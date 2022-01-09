Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Decreases By 33.3%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCNF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Isracann Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Isracann Biosciences alerts:

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.