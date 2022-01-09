Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Drops By 25.0%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:INFR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.