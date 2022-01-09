Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Increases By 24.8%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $480,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $634,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

