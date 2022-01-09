Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 37.1%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of OPOF opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.