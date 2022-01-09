Short Interest in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Declines By 25.1%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,930. The stock has a market cap of $571.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

