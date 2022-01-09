Short Interest in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Grows By 21.8%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.