Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Decreases By 34.3%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 929,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.27 on Friday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

