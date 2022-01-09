Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Grows By 20.3%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SILC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Silicom has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Silicom in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.