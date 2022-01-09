Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Declines By 25.9%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 862,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,320. TD has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

