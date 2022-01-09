Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Drops By 29.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 235,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 112,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period.

Shares of IGI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

