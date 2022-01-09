Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005810 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shroom.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

