SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Cap of $269,569.33

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $269,569.33 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,766.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.25 or 0.07470629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00311243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.00895105 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00071052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00458744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00259818 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,632,951 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

