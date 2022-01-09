Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $132.34

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.34, but opened at $137.53. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $134.03, with a volume of 2,198 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

