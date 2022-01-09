Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 172.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $161.27. 1,457,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,023. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

