Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

