Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
