Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 621,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 206.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

