Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

