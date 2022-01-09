Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Stock Price Down 23%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW)’s stock price was down 23% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 191,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 85,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

