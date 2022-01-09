SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $26.59

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $26.05. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 2,840 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at about $15,063,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $10,223,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

