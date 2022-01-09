SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $47.00. The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.48. 14,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,095,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

