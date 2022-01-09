SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$30.68 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.11 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 322.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

