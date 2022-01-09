Solanium (SLIM) Trading 21.6% Lower This Week

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $98.06 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.29 or 0.07530481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.56 or 1.00090691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

