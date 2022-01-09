SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.11

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.11 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25.65 ($0.35). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 896,940 shares trading hands.

SOLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.75) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.75) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of £591.80 million and a PE ratio of -23.45.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

