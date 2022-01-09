Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 864,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Solitario Zinc worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,389. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.52. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

