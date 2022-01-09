Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $32.00 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

