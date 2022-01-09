SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.