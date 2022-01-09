Sparkle Loyalty Trading 86.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $6,755.56 and $5.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 86.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005492 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

