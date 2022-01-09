SparkPoint 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $234,348.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $234,348.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005753 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,319,792,438 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

