Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $15,256.10 and approximately $2,776.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00310843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

