Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

