Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 93.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,064 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 156,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 27,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.