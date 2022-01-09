Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

