SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $4,953,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

