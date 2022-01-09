Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.89 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Stakenet has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $41,610.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00345327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009174 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000910 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,010,645 coins and its circulating supply is 123,471,608 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.