Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SLFPF remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

