Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SXI opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. Standex International has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.