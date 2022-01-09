State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of International Paper worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

