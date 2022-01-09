State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.03 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 46,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.89 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

