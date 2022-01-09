State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.96 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $56,879,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.