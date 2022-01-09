State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.16 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $32,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

