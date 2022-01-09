State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dover worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 699,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3,833.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.69.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

