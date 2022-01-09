State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,062 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $429.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

