State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,023 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $26,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 35.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 206.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

