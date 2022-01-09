Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 365.8 days.

Shares of STLJF opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLJF shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

