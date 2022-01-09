Stephens Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s previous close.

OCX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.06 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 14.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 12.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 740,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 553,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

