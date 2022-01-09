Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.73 Million

Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce sales of $659.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.40 million. Stericycle reported sales of $655.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. 244,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.