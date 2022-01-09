STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

