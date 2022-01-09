STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €43.00 ($48.86) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

EPA STM opened at €44.38 ($50.43) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.16.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

