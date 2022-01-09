Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.82 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.