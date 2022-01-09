Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 241,895 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

HNDL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.